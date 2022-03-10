Advertisement

MLB lockout nears end, players accept terms in time for 162

Major League Baseball (MLB)
Major League Baseball (MLB)(Eric Molina / CC BY 2.0)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NEW YORK (KWCH/AP) - Players have voted to accept Major League Baseball’s latest offer for a new labor deal, paving the way to end a 99-day lockout and salvage a 162-game regular season. The union’s executive board approved the agreement in a 26-12 vote, pending ratification by all players, a person familiar with the balloting said, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no announcement was authorized. MLB sent the players an offer Thursday and gave them until 3 p.m. to accept in order to play a full season. The deal was still pending approval by MLB’s owners.

The MLB has reached a tentative deal with players, according to ESPN.

The new labor deal paves the way to end the 99-day lockout and salvage a 162-game season.

Reporter Jesse Rogers says players can report to spring-training camps as early as Friday. Opening Day is expected to be April 7.

