Homeowner shoots suspect during car break-in south of downtown Wichita

Wichita police say a homeowner shot a man early Thursday morning (3/10/22) as he was...
Wichita police say a homeowner shot a man early Thursday morning (3/10/22) as he was burglarizing the homeowner's vehicle.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police officers responded to a shooting at around 3:30 Thursday morning in the 400 block of S Walnut after multiple 911 callers reported hearing gunshots in the area. Another caller reported a suspect breaking into the caller’s car armed with a knife before being shot by the caller’s husband.

Officers found a 41-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at the scene. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Officers contacted a 29-year-old man who reported hearing noises outside his house and seeing the 41-year-old underneath his truck. The 29-year-old said he retrieved a handgun and approached the suspect, who got up from under the truck with what the resident reported to be a cordless saw. The resident said he shot the 41-year-old man after the suspect approached him.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the 41-year-old man remains hospitalized. The investigation is ongoing.

