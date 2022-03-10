Only a little snow left for Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Light snow will be falling over southern Kansas through the evening and overnight hours, but amounts will be very limited (likely under 2 inches for most areas). Areas along and south of a line from Dodge City to Wichita will have the highest chance of seeing any additional accumulations.

Friday will start off with temperatures in the single digits and teens, with afternoon highs getting back into the 30s. Clouds may be very stubborn at the start of the day, but a return to sunshine will happen as the day continues. Look for north winds through the day.

A sunny sky is on the way for the upcoming weekend. Saturday will have a south breeze between 10 and 20 mph, which will help to push temperatures back into the 40s and 50s. It will be even warmer come Sunday with highs in the 60s.

Next week is shaping up to be much warmer, with several days having highs in the 60s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Light snow, otherwise cloudy. T-2 inches possible. Wind: N 10-15. Low: 19.

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds. Wind: N 10-20. High: 37.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Light winds. Low: 12.

Sat: High: 50 Mostly sunny; breezy afternoon.

Sun: High: 65 Low: 30 Sunny to mostly sunny. Breezy

Mon: High: 59 Low: 39 Mostly cloudy; few PM showers. Breezy.

Tue: High: 66 Low: 31 Sunny.

Wed: High: 73 Low: 40 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 68 Low: 49 Increasing clouds; scattered evening storms. Breezy

