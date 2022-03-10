Preventing wildfire: Experts advise on dos and don’ts when burning brush piles

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Cottonwood Complex fire in Reno County left a devastated scored earth and caused widespread damage, including the destruction of 35 homes. Investigators determined the cause was an unattended burning brush pile.

Just in the last month, burning brush piles have been the cause of two other large fires in Reno County. Eyewitness News spoke with the Kansas Forest Service about the dos and don’ts when it comes to these burnings.

“Know what your weather’s going to be, not only the day of, but four-five days out,” said Kansas Forest Service Assistant Fire Management Officer Dennis Carlson.

Carlson said it’s wise to wait.

“Inherently in Kansas, we’ve always had this mindset of, ‘do it when the snow is on the ground,’ but over the last 20 years, that snow has not stayed on the ground very long,” he said.

Carlson suggested moving the burning of individual brush piles until May or June when the land has greened up and the winds can be more favorable. When you go to burn, he said there are steps to take.

“Make sure you have the equipment there. Number two, you have to contact the county. Anytime you’re going to ignite anything, you have to contact the county dispatch and let them know,” Carlson said.

He also advised that if you’re going to burn brush piles to burn out an extra 40 feet around them.

Any burning pile should also be closely monitored. Carlson said he’s seen where brush piles have burned for up to eight weeks. That’s why he says equipment to sit the fire reduces dangers.

“Stirring them is critical because as the brush piles burn, all the ash starts to come down on itself, they start to smolder and they burn slower So, stirring helps them to burn much faster,” Carlson said.

