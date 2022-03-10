Snowstorm prompts school cancelations across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A winter storm capable of dumping more than half of a foot of snow in some areas of Kansas north of Interstate 70 has prompted widespread school closures across the state. The University of Kansas and Kansas State University called off classes Thursday, as did numerous school districts including Hays and Salina.

You can find a complete list of closings here: https://www.kwch.com/weather/closings/

Ahead of the storm, Storm Team 12 issued a Weather Alert Day with snow chances widespread overnight Wednesday into early Thursday, followed by a second round anticipated Thursday night into Friday morning.

