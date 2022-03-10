Advertisement

Snowstorm prompts school cancelations across Kansas

School closings
School closings(KCTV5 File photo)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A winter storm capable of dumping more than half of a foot of snow in some areas of Kansas north of Interstate 70 has prompted widespread school closures across the state. The University of Kansas and Kansas State University called off classes Thursday, as did numerous school districts including Hays and Salina.

You can find a complete list of closings here: https://www.kwch.com/weather/closings/

Ahead of the storm, Storm Team 12 issued a Weather Alert Day with snow chances widespread overnight Wednesday into early Thursday, followed by a second round anticipated Thursday night into Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family member has identified Chad Penner as the man who died in the Cottonwood Complex fire...
Family identifies man killed in Reno County wildfire
Wichita police investigate a deadly shooting north of downtown.
UPDATE: Wichita Police offer details in Monday’s deadly shooting
Snow forecast for Wednesday night - Friday morning
Weather Alert: Another round of winter headed in before spring
Snowfall expected across Kansas.
Weather alert: Yet another visit from Old Man Winter
House fire near Valley Center.
Tuesday fire near Valley Center called accidental

Latest News

https://bit.ly/3IZ4qkY
Much-needed facelift coming for bridge near Derby
The Cottonwood Complex fire in Reno County burned about 12,000 acres.
Preventing wildfire: Experts advise on dos and don’ts when burning brush piles
Factfinder 12
What’s next after investigation into Salina Fire Dept?
An unattended brush fire is said to be the cause of the Cottonwood Complex Fire.
Dos and Don'ts of brush pile burning