Advertisement

Tinder makes background checks available

Tinder is teaming up with nonprofit Garbo to provide background checks to users.
Tinder is teaming up with nonprofit Garbo to provide background checks to users.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 7:40 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tinder is making criminal background checks available on its dating app.

Starting this week, users will see a background check tool in the app’s safety center.

It’s part of a partnership between Tinder’s parent company, Match Group, and Garbo, a nonprofit background check provider focused on gender-based violence awareness and prevention.

Garbo currently searches public records of arrests, convictions and sex offender registries across the U.S. where accessible.

Tinder is giving users two free background checks to start.

For non-Tinder users, or subsequent searches, people can buy one, three or five credits from Garbo for $2.50 each, plus a processing fee.

Garbo said it has more than a billion records of violent and harmful behavior.

The company warns that most violent people never interact with the criminal justice system, however, so it doesn’t want to create a false sense of security.

Instead, the background check is part of its overall mission to educate and support people regarding the issue of gender-based violence.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Water Partners said Thursday afternoon that an employee of a subcontractor was fatally...
Worker dies in accident at Wichita Northwest Water Facility
School closings
Snowstorm prompts school cancelations across Kansas
Wichita police say a homeowner shot a man early Thursday morning (3/10/22) as he was...
Wichita man shoots thief attempting to steal catalytic converter
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say
Thursday snow forecast.
Winter is back in a big way

Latest News

An explosion is seen in an apartment building after a Russian army tank fires in Mariupol,...
Russians push toward Kyiv, keep up siege of other cities
Field burning in Kansas
Burn bans across state present dilemma for some Kansas farmers
The Fusion Restaurant is among many businesses in the industry trying to stay afloat amid...
Wichita restaurant owner gives insight into inflation impact on industry
Inside The Cozy Inn restaurant, open since 1922 in Salina, Kansas
Salina’s Cozy Inn celebrating 100 years in business
An explosion is seen in an apartment building after a Russian army tank fires in Mariupol,...
Russian warplanes, artillery widen attack on Ukraine, hit industrial hub