West Virginia beats Kansas State in Big 12 tournament opener

Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber speaks during the first half of a regional semifinal NCAA...
Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber speaks during the first half of a regional semifinal NCAA college basketball tournament game against Kentucky, Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)(WIBW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Sean McNeil scored 21 points, Malik Curry added 17 points and No. 9 seed West Virginia beat eighth-seeded Kansas State 73-67 in the opener of the Big 12 Conference tournament. West Virginia advances to play top-seeded Kansas on Thursday. The Mountaineers lost at Kansas 85-59 in January and again at home 71-58 about a month later. Neither team led by more than nine points in this one. McNeil scored four points during a 10-2 run that gave West Virginia a 69-60 lead with 3:29 left. Curry and Taz Sherman made 3-pointers on consecutive possessions during the run. Nijel Pack led Kansas State with 18 points.

