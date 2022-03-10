Wichita Festivals names Barry Schwan 2022 Admiral Windwagon Smith

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Festivals named Barry Schwan as Admiral Windwagon Smith and ambassador of the 50th Riverfest. The organization said Schwan is a longtime Riverfest sponsor and volunteer.

Schwan is the president and owner of House of Schwan, Inc., a local Anheuser-Busch, craft beer, non-alcoholic beverage, and spirits wholesaler, which was founded in 1960 by his father, Barney. This is the 50th consecutive year House of Schwan has been a major sponsor of Riverfest.

“Community involvement has always been a pillar of House of Schwan’s commitment to this community,” Admiral Schwan said. “We are proud to have been a sponsor throughout the 50 years of the festival’s history. And I am extremely honored to have been chosen to represent the Wichita Riverfest in its 50th year.”

The Wichita River Festival returns to its normal format this year June 3-11 in downtown Wichita.

Schwan currently serves on the boards of directors of the Wichita State University Foundation and the Sedgwick County Zoological Society. Many area organizations have benefitted from his leadership as board chair, including the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce, Kansas Humane Society, Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission, the Wichita Children’s Home, WSU Foundation, Kansas Beer Wholesalers Association, and the Sedgwick County Zoological Society. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Colorado. The tradition of Admiral Windwagon Smith was established in 1974, when John Bell first wore the red coat during the third Riverfest, then known as Wichitennial River Festival. Schwan is the 48th admiral. The admiral and his wife, Cindy, have been married for 42 years and have two children, Devon, and Mallory, and one grandchild, Lyric. In his spare time, he enjoys spending time with family and friends, exercising, and travel.

