Wichita Police Department employee charged with releasing classified information

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita Police Department (WPD) administrative secretary has been charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a computer.

The police department said Thursday that the charges against Mia Turner stem from an investigation into the unauthorized release of classified information related to a criminal case in January of this year.

Turner has been employed by the Wichita Police Department for 14 years in a nonsworn administrative role within the department. She has been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal case and an internal investigation conducted by the Wichita Police Department.

Turner was appointed to serve on the Wichita School Board in March 2021, filling the District 5 seat that was vacated by former member Mike Rodee. Turner was unseated in the November 2021 election by Kathy Bond.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.