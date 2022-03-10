Advertisement

Winter is back in a big way

Thursday snow forecast.
Thursday snow forecast.(KWCH)
By Cassie Wilson
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:39 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Snow is falling across the state this morning as we work our way through the first wave of this winter storm. Expect the heaviest snow to remain north and lift northeast toward Kansas City through the morning.

On the southern edge of the snow, we could see a few flurries or light showers fall here in Wichita through lunch, otherwise we stay cold, cloudy and breezy today. The next wave of snow arrives this afternoon for western Kansas and moves into south central Kansas by sundown. Expect another round of snow overnight as we head into our Friday morning. This will be the wave that brings better chances for accumulating snow into south central Kansas. Friday mornings commute will be slick, so plan accordingly.

We do look to hold onto the cold air for a couple of days with bitter cold mornings expected through to Saturday. While we kick off the weekend with single digits and teens, we look to close it in the 60′s. Expect a more spring like trend next week with some showers and storms even possible.

Wichita Area Forecast

**Storm Team 12 Weather Alert through Friday AM**

Today: AM snow, otherwise cloudy and breezy. Wind: NE/N 15-25; gusty. High: 29.

Tonight: Cloudy; chance for snow. Wind: N 10-20;gusty.  Low: 19.

Tomorrow: AM snow, then partly cloudy. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 37.

Sat: High: 47  Low: 11  Sunny; turning breezy.

Sun: High: 64  Low: 30  Sunny to mostly sunny and windy.

Mon: High: 61  Low: 37  Mostly cloudy; few PM rain showers. Breezy.

Tue: High: 68  Low: 29  Sunny.

Wed: High: 73  Low: 40  Mostly sunny; breezy.

Thu: High: 68  Low: 49  Mostly cloudy; afternoon rain and thunder possible. Breezy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowfall expected across Kansas.
Weather alert: Yet another visit from Old Man Winter
Snow looks widespread through Thursday afternoon.
Weather Alert: Snow covers Kansas into Thursday
A family member has identified Chad Penner as the man who died in the Cottonwood Complex fire...
Family identifies man killed in Reno County wildfire
Site of a Reno County property destroyed by the Cottonwood Complex fire.
Weekend fire at Cottonwood Complex caused by unattended brush pile
School closings
Snowstorm prompts school cancelations across Kansas

Latest News

Kansas Wildfire Relief
Cottonwood Complex Fire Relief
https://bit.ly/3IZ4qkY
Much-needed facelift coming for bridge near Derby
The Cottonwood Complex fire in Reno County burned about 12,000 acres.
Preventing wildfire: Experts advise on dos and don’ts when burning brush piles
Factfinder 12
What’s next after investigation into Salina Fire Dept?