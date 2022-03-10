Winter is back in a big way

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Snow is falling across the state this morning as we work our way through the first wave of this winter storm. Expect the heaviest snow to remain north and lift northeast toward Kansas City through the morning.

On the southern edge of the snow, we could see a few flurries or light showers fall here in Wichita through lunch, otherwise we stay cold, cloudy and breezy today. The next wave of snow arrives this afternoon for western Kansas and moves into south central Kansas by sundown. Expect another round of snow overnight as we head into our Friday morning. This will be the wave that brings better chances for accumulating snow into south central Kansas. Friday mornings commute will be slick, so plan accordingly.

We do look to hold onto the cold air for a couple of days with bitter cold mornings expected through to Saturday. While we kick off the weekend with single digits and teens, we look to close it in the 60′s. Expect a more spring like trend next week with some showers and storms even possible.

Wichita Area Forecast

**Storm Team 12 Weather Alert through Friday AM**

Today: AM snow, otherwise cloudy and breezy. Wind: NE/N 15-25; gusty. High: 29.

Tonight: Cloudy; chance for snow. Wind: N 10-20;gusty. Low: 19.

Tomorrow: AM snow, then partly cloudy. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 37.

Sat: High: 47 Low: 11 Sunny; turning breezy.

Sun: High: 64 Low: 30 Sunny to mostly sunny and windy.

Mon: High: 61 Low: 37 Mostly cloudy; few PM rain showers. Breezy.

Tue: High: 68 Low: 29 Sunny.

Wed: High: 73 Low: 40 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Thu: High: 68 Low: 49 Mostly cloudy; afternoon rain and thunder possible. Breezy.

