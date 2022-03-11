Advertisement

Clay Center man sentence to 9+ years for sex crimes

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Clay Center man has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison for sex crimes committed between April and November 2018, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Friday.

Jonathan Moore, 29, was sentenced Thursday in Clay County District Court by Judge John Bosch on one count of criminal sodomy, one count of indecent liberties with a child and one count of sexual exploitation of a child. Bosch sentenced Moore to 109 months in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility. Moore pleaded no contest to the charges on January 10, 2022.

The case was investigated by the Clay Center Police Department, Marysville Police Department, the Topeka Police Department, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

