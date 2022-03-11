Economic, financial experts explain causes of inflation, how to save money

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The latest Consumer Price Index rose nearly eight percent over the last year, the fastest rate of inflation since January 1982. There are several reasons we’re seeing this, but Eyewitness News spoke with a research economist and financial expert on why this is happening and how you can save money.

From the gas pump to your local coffee shop, prices are rising as inflation grows at a rate not seen in decades. Inflation weakens the power of your dollar over time. As the prices for goods go up, the worth of your dollar lessens.

Research economist Jonathan Norris said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is predicted to drive the current level of inflation even higher in March.

“That’s an aggregate affecting a whole lot of things,” Norris said. “I think it’s being talked about right now a lot because of what’s going on in Ukraine. There’s the issue of Russian gas and fuel imports into the U.S. and that’s causing what we’re seeing right now at the pumps. That gas costs a whole lot compared to what we’re used to but that happens naturally.”

Norris said when inflation happens, consumers are less likely to eat out, more likely to buy off-brand and shop less. New data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics also shows grocery prices up 8.6 percent and housing increased nearly five percent.

Despite these record levels, Norris said he doesn’t see the nation going into a recession. He said due to inflation, the Gross Domestic Product increases and does not actually reflect the true growth in an economy.

“I don’t think that will (be) going to lead to an actual reduction in the GDP. That’s where a recession comes from is conservative quarters where GDP is declining,” Norris said. “I don’t see that as something that’s going to happen here.”

Norris said as prices rise, consumer wallets will take a hit. But Meritrust Credit Union Director of Financial Well-Being Chris Wolgamott said to avoid trouble, the best thing to do now is save.

“Make sure every dollar has a purpose to it,” he said. “Then that will put you in line where you are spending a little bit more but you’re not going overboard as much as we typically do.”

