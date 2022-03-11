Advertisement

Family loses multiple homes in Reno County fire

Dozens of families in Reno County are dealing with the loss of their homes. It’s an especially difficult situation for one family that lost three homes in one area.(KWCH)
By Anna Auld
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) -Dozens of families in Reno County are dealing with the loss of their homes. It’s an especially difficult situation for one family that lost three homes in one area.

They Hayden family has about 40 acres of land in Reno County and used to have multiple homes on that land. The Cottonwood Complex fire that tore through the area east of Hutchinson is leaving the family to pick up the pieces.

Jeremiah Hayden’s home only suffered minor damage, but nearby, fire destroyed homes of three relatives.

“It’s destroyed what once was a pretty peaceful community,” he said.

The Hayden family scrambled once they head the fire was headed toward their homes.

“We were all trying to get out of here at the last second cause no one expected it to spread that fast,” Jeremiah said.

While his home was spared, Jeremiah’s property was damaged. He lost a few pets and a shed inside of which were items he can’t replace

“I had totes that had all my childhood stuff and memories and my baseball cap when I was two (years old) and family photos, missing now,” Jeremiah said. “Never going to get it back.”

Everyone in the Hayden family impacted by the Cottonwood Complex fire is okay and they’re trying to stay positive.

“The only way to go from here is up,” Jeremiah said. “We have lots of rebuilding to do.”

The Hayden family is taking it day by day and is trying to figure out where they go from here. They plan to rebuild on their properties.

