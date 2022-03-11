Advertisement

Friday’s cold, but big-time warm-up coming this weekend

A warm weekend ahead in Wichita.
A warm weekend ahead in Wichita.(KWCH)
By Cassie Wilson
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We’ve got some cold air hanging around the state this morning; wake up wind chills are in the -10 to 10° range. Light snow continues to fall in southeast Kansas, but overall, this storm system is wrapping up quickly. We look to get above freezing by lunch in Wichita and even start to see the sunshine. Sun takes over across the board this afternoon, but temperatures won’t budge out of the 30′s for your Friday.

Much warmer weather is expected through the weekend. We hold onto sunshine and 50′s building to 60′s Saturday into Sunday. The spring like warmth next week comes with spring like weather though. Showers and storms look possible with two different storm systems to watch. The first arrives Monday and the second by Thursday.

Wichita Area Forecast

Today: Early morning flurries then clearing. Wind: N 10-20. High: 37.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Light winds. Low: 12.

Tomorrow: Sunny; breezy afternoon. Wind: N 10-25; gusty. High: 50.

Sun: High: 65  Low: 30  Sunny. Breezy

Mon: High: 61  Low: 39  Mostly cloudy; few PM showers. Breezy.

Tue: High: 66  Low: 33  Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 73  Low: 40  Partly cloudy and warmer.

Thu: High: 68  Low: 49  Increasing clouds; scattered evening storms. Breezy.

Fri: High: 55  Low: 35  Morning showers otherwise cloudy and cooler. Breezy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closings
Snowstorm prompts school cancelations across Kansas
Wichita police say a homeowner shot a man early Thursday morning (3/10/22) as he was...
Wichita man shoots thief attempting to steal catalytic converter
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say
Thursday snow forecast.
Winter is back in a big way
Wichita Water Partners said Thursday afternoon that an employee of a subcontractor was fatally...
Worker dies in accident at Wichita Northwest Water Facility

Latest News

Inflation vs. Consumer Spending
Economic, financial experts explain causes of inflation, how to save money
Citizen's Review Board on investigation in WPD officers' conduct
Oversight board reviewing ‘unbecoming’ conduct involving several Wichita police officers
The Wichita Citizen’s Review Board spent more than two hours Thursday, March 10, in a...
Oversight board reviewing ‘unbecoming’ conduct involving several Wichita police officers
Property destroyed by wildfire
Reno County family loses multiple homes in Cottonwood Complex fire