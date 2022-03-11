Friday’s cold, but big-time warm-up coming this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We’ve got some cold air hanging around the state this morning; wake up wind chills are in the -10 to 10° range. Light snow continues to fall in southeast Kansas, but overall, this storm system is wrapping up quickly. We look to get above freezing by lunch in Wichita and even start to see the sunshine. Sun takes over across the board this afternoon, but temperatures won’t budge out of the 30′s for your Friday.

Much warmer weather is expected through the weekend. We hold onto sunshine and 50′s building to 60′s Saturday into Sunday. The spring like warmth next week comes with spring like weather though. Showers and storms look possible with two different storm systems to watch. The first arrives Monday and the second by Thursday.

Wichita Area Forecast

Today: Early morning flurries then clearing. Wind: N 10-20. High: 37.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Light winds. Low: 12.

Tomorrow: Sunny; breezy afternoon. Wind: N 10-25; gusty. High: 50.

Sun: High: 65 Low: 30 Sunny. Breezy

Mon: High: 61 Low: 39 Mostly cloudy; few PM showers. Breezy.

Tue: High: 66 Low: 33 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 73 Low: 40 Partly cloudy and warmer.

Thu: High: 68 Low: 49 Increasing clouds; scattered evening storms. Breezy.

Fri: High: 55 Low: 35 Morning showers otherwise cloudy and cooler. Breezy.

