Oversight board reviewing ‘unbecoming’ conduct involving several Wichita police officers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The public oversight board for Wichita Police is reviewing conduct of several officers described as “unbecoming.” This is connected with a domestic violence case involving a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputy.

The Wichita Citizen’s Review Board spent more than two hours Thursday in a closed-door executive session, discussing an investigation into several Wichita Police Department officers. This was a continuation to a hearing that started last month. At the end of Thursday’s meeting, the board announced it will continue discussing these case reviews at its next meeting.

“We look at the evidence the police department has involving a matter of discipline. “We can ask questions, get information, review evidence and then make recommendations or not, as the case may be,” Wichita Citizen’s Review Board Chair Jay Fowler said.

Little information has been made public about eight officer-disciplinary cases since they are a personnel matter. What we know came from the agenda for Thursday’s night’s meeting

In that agenda, the review board said this started last April when Wichita police began to investigate a domestic violence case involving a Sedgwick County deputy. As part of a search warrant, the deputy’s cell phone was taken. On that phone, a text group was discovered in which WPD officers had shared photos described as “unbecoming” of an officer.

The nature of those photos hasn’t been made public. Under current rules, the citizen’s review board isn’t allowed to discuss detailed information in case reviews. The City of Wichita is looking at a revised ordinance to make more details public.

“A report could be (made) public,” Fowler said. “A report wouldn’t identify officers (because) that’s still confidential under the city’s rules, but it could describe the essence of what we found and then any recommendations we made.”

The proposed ordinance is waiting on the Wichita City Council to take it up. The Wichita Citizen’s Review Board will meet again March 24.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.