VIEW: Kansans capture wintry scenes from across state

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A late winter snowstorm led to canceled classes and opportunities galore for Kansans to take and share photos of scenic views. Wednesday night into Thursday, there were multiple reports of more than half of a foot of snow accumulating in areas north of Interstate 70.

Kansans across the northern half of the state shared photos of white-blanketed fields, snow-covered trees and children and pets playing in what could be the last significant winter storm for several months. Thursday night into Friday, snowfall in the southern half of the state isn’t expected to yield the totals reported in the north.

Overall, this is a short-lived storm with sunshine returning Friday, followed by a weekend warmup, closer to what’s typical in Kansas for this time of year.

See the viewer-submitted Kansas snow photos below:

