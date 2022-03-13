Advertisement

Clouds arrive; very little rain for Monday

Gusty winds will continue right into Monday
It will be a little cooler with more clouds Monday
By Ross Janssen
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A fast moving cold front will track through the Plains Sunday night and Monday, bringing more clouds to the area but very little in the way of rain for Kansas. Temperatures will cool down a bit, but nothing unusual for mid-March.

Low temperatures will fall into the 30s and 40s during the night with more clouds pushing in from the west. Highs will reach the low to mid 50s in western Kansas on Monday, but farther east, it will be closer to 60. The wind will change to the north and gusts will likely top 30 mph in many areas for western Kansas.

Clouds clear Monday night with the wind going down statewide.

Tuesday and Wednesday should be fairly warm for the Plains. However, as the wind picks up Wednesday, we should be prepared for more extreme fire danger throughout the area with gusts likely topping 25 or 30 mph.

The next round of rain for the state will come Thursday and early Friday. Heaviest will likely be in central and eastern Kansas, but it’s still a bit early to say how much may fall. Temperatures will be turning cooler at the end of the week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 15-30; gusty. Low: 42.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly cloudy; breezy. Wind: S/N 10-25; gusty. High: 62.

Tomorrow Night: Clearing skies. Wind: N/NW 5-15. Low: 32.

Tue: High: 65 Sunny and nice.

Wed: High: 75 Low: 39 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Thu: High: 63 Low: 47 Turning mostly cloudy; scattered evening showers/storms. Breezy.

Fri: High: 58 Low: 37 Morning rain, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy.

Sat: High: 67 Low: 32 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 74 Low: 39 Mostly sunny, windy.

