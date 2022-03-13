Advertisement

KHP: 2 out of 3 children killed in crash in W. Kansas crash not wearing seat belts

Four children died in separate crashes over the weekend in Kansas.
By KWCH Staff and Lily Wu
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 7:57 PM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: On Sunday, the Kansas Highway Patrol identified three children killed in a Ford County crash as 12-year-old Juno Clements, 10-year-old Arabella Clements, and 7-year-old Harper Clements, all of Johnston, Iowa.

According to the KHP’s online crash long, around 3 p.m. on Saturday, a vehicle, driven by 43-year-old David Clements of West Des Moines, Iowa, carrying the three children, went left of the center line and crashed into a tractor-trailer instantly killing the children. The crash log states David and Juni were wearing safety restraints, but the two younger children, Arabella and Harper, were not.

Clements was taken to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita, while the tractor-trailer driver was unharmed.

Ford County Sheriffs’ office has confirmed that deputies and Kansas Highway Patrol are on the scene of a multiple fatality accident on Highway 54 between Kingsdown and Minneola.

The crash involves a semi-tractor trailer and a passenger car. It is currently unknown how many fatalities there are.

The highway is currently closed while KHP works on the crash.

