Farmers working to recover from Cottonwood Complex Fire

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - It has been a week since the devastating and deadly Cottonwood complex fire, and it has left many families rebuilding their homes and lives. It’s also a toll on producers and farmers who faced the fire.

Sunday, a town hall was held to offer resources to help with the fire recovery and discuss the months ahead.

Devin Dick - the 3D Farm & Ranch owner - was impacted by the Cottonwood Complex Fire. Like many on dealing with the impact, it’s creating uncertainty.

“Feeds already tight. We are kind of getting into a drought situation, and it’s a little more concerning week-by-week knowing that if we don’t have fences, how are we going to feed our cows, are we going to have to get rid of them, or how are we going to manage going forward,” said Dick.

The Cottonwood Complex fire seared parts of the five-generation family ranch covering Harvey and Reno Counties. Like many producers in this area, it took out fencing and pastureland to feed cattle.

Dick said, “Last week of April, beginning of May, all the cows go out to pasture for the summer. Really kind of the timeliness of this is not ideal because, in the economy, it is going to be tough to get hundreds of miles or fences repaired in a month.”

Farm Service Agency State Director Dennis McKinney said fixing the fencing damage alone will be a significant expense.

“It could easily cost $15,000 to $20,000 per mile because of the material prices and the dozer work to get the fence row cleared out,” said McKinney.

Senator Roger Marshall’s office organized a town hall meeting Sunday for landowners to provide information about USDA emergency programs to help with recovery and to get questions answered from officials with the local Farm Service Agency and Natural Resources Conservation Service.

McKinney said, “Make landowners aware of what we can do to assist them in rebuilding. We can help cost-share the replacement of fences, the repair of fences, and cost-share livestock that were lost, and lost hay, hay piles that might have been lost or burned up in the fire.”

McKinney explained that the first step for farmers and producers is to get into their local FSA office to start the application process and see which of these programs they qualify for before repairing and replacing the damage.

McKinney said, “Give you the briefings on what the requirements are; get signed up before you start so you are eligible.”

McKinney said the 2022 rates for fencing are expected to be released soon, which will determine how much the USDA pays out in their cost-share program. Fencing materials have also seen the impact of inflation.

Dick said he hopes these programs will provide a start.

“Hit us in time to make sure we at least have some option going forward,” he said. “To make sure our animals stay on the farm, stay with the producer and stay fed.”

However, worry hasn’t yet abated there could be additional fires.

“As of now, we’re in drought again, and there’s still a lot of {dead} grass before we start getting the green, so there is still potential for fires out here,” Dick said.

He also said he would like more programs to help with land management to assist landowners in taking preventative steps like clearing brush and other conservation measures to protect their livelihoods and reduce the risk of fires.

“In the Sand Hills here, we have fires every few years. They’re nothing new to us,” said Dick. “It’s how you manage it. If you can get your cedar trees out mow your blackberries, it will be a lot easier for the fire department to get in and somewhat contain that fire. But, as a young producer on a multi-generational ranch, we’re starting to see the demise of it because the producers are not making enough money to have people come in, manage trees, manage blackberries. Budgets are getting tighter with that. But bring proactive, it will help us extend the life, especially of our ranch to make sure we have grazing for our cattle and for future generations, hopefully.”

Farmers can reach the Reno County FSA at (620) 669-8161.

