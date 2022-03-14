Pi Day deals

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s Pi Day! Pi (“π”) is the mathematical symbol used to represent the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter. Pi Day is observed on March 14 because the numbers 3, 1, and 4 are the first three figures of π.

Now, that you’ve had your math lesson the day. Here are some deals to help you celebrate.

Blaze Pizza: New and existing Blaze Rewards members can get any 11-inch pizza for $3.14 with a one-time reward on the chain’s app. To get the deal you need to sign up for the loyalty program on the app by the end of the day Monday. The reward can be redeemed Monday through March 31.

Domino’s: $3 coupon for carryout orders. From now until May 22, Domino’s will give you a $3 tip to order your pizza online and pick it up yourself instead of choosing delivery. The coupon code can be redeemed the following week on a carryout order of $5 or more before tax and gratuity.

McDonald’s: Get a free pie with a purchase of $1 or more. The deal is available through the McDonald’s app.

Oak & Pie (2244 N Greenwich Rd #900, Wichita, KS): $3.14 one-topping pizzas. Give-a-ways. Tons of family fun.

Peace, Love & Pie (645 E Douglas Ave at Naftzger Park, Wichita, KS): $3.14 Pie Slices! $20 Whole Pies. ALL DAY! 10 a.m.-6 p.m., or until they sell out.

River City Sweet Shop (6476 E Central Ave, Wichita, KS): Normally closed on Mondays, the restaurant is open 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on Monday and “Pies” will be in stock. There will be “Pie Cookies” and “Pie” Pop Tarts as well as apple, cherry, blueberry & Nutella! All of the normal cookies, cupcakes will also be available. You can always order online and by texting your order to 316-304-2136.

Sungrano (4510 E 19th St N Suite #101, Wichita, KS): Now accepting preorders for $3.14 Fantastic Fours!

Whole Foods Pi Day deal: Amazon Prime members get $3.14 off large cherry and apple pies on Monday. This deal is in-store only. Other pie flavors are excluded. Pies are available while supplies last.

