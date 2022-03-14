Advertisement

Pi Day deals

Hy-Vee getting ready for customers and pie-lovers alike ahead of National Pie Day.
Hy-Vee getting ready for customers and pie-lovers alike ahead of National Pie Day.(weau)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s Pi Day! Pi (“π”) is the mathematical symbol used to represent the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter. Pi Day is observed on March 14 because the numbers 3, 1, and 4 are the first three figures of π.

Now, that you’ve had your math lesson the day. Here are some deals to help you celebrate.

Blaze Pizza: New and existing Blaze Rewards members can get any 11-inch pizza for $3.14 with a one-time reward on the chain’s app. To get the deal you need to sign up for the loyalty program on the app by the end of the day Monday. The reward can be redeemed Monday through March 31.

Domino’s: $3 coupon for carryout orders. From now until May 22, Domino’s will give you a $3 tip to order your pizza online and pick it up yourself instead of choosing delivery. The coupon code can be redeemed the following week on a carryout order of $5 or more before tax and gratuity.

McDonald’s: Get a free pie with a purchase of $1 or more. The deal is available through the McDonald’s app.

Oak & Pie (2244 N Greenwich Rd #900, Wichita, KS): $3.14 one-topping pizzas. Give-a-ways. Tons of family fun.

Peace, Love & Pie (645 E Douglas Ave at Naftzger Park, Wichita, KS): $3.14 Pie Slices! $20 Whole Pies. ALL DAY! 10 a.m.-6 p.m., or until they sell out.

River City Sweet Shop (6476 E Central Ave, Wichita, KS): Normally closed on Mondays, the restaurant is open 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on Monday and “Pies” will be in stock. There will be “Pie Cookies” and “Pie” Pop Tarts as well as apple, cherry, blueberry & Nutella! All of the normal cookies, cupcakes will also be available. You can always order online and by texting your order to 316-304-2136.

Sungrano (4510 E 19th St N Suite #101, Wichita, KS): Now accepting preorders for $3.14 Fantastic Fours!

Whole Foods Pi Day deal: Amazon Prime members get $3.14 off large cherry and apple pies on Monday. This deal is in-store only. Other pie flavors are excluded. Pies are available while supplies last.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWCH Car Crash generic
UPDATE: 9-year-old boy killed in Saturday crash, WPD says alcohol may be factor
KWCH Car Crash generic
KHP: 2 out of 3 children killed in crash in W. Kansas crash not wearing seat belts
plane diverted Wichita
Plane diverted in Wichita due to unruly passenger
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told CBS News that the U.S. government...
American journalist killed by attack near Kyiv
UPDATE: Grass fire near town of Sedgwick

Latest News

The Cottonwood Complex Fire creates uncertainty for farmers.
Farmers working to recover from Cottonwood Complex Fire
Wildfire in Meade Kansas.
Wildfire in Meade County under control
The Cottonwood Complex Fire creates uncertainty for farmers.
Farmers working to recover from Cottonwood Complex Fire
Wichita man struggling to get wife out of Ukraine
Wichita man struggling to get wife out of Ukraine