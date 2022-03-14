Spring has arrived early

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tonight skies will slow clear out as temps drop into the 20′s and 30′s across the state. The wind that has held all day in western Kansas will wrap up after sundown and quiet weather will take over for your Tuesday. Expect Tuesday to be full of sunshine with temperatures warming into the 60′s across the state. We will see highs boost into the 70′s by Wednesday thanks to a strong south wind, this will prompt some fire weather concerns.

Our next chance for rain arrives Thursday evening and overnight. Expect light rain showers Thursday evening but heavier rain overnight with a chance for thunder as well. Showers will linger into Friday morning but we clear out quickly with 60′s and 70′s back into focus through the weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Becoming clear. Wind: W/NW 5-15. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: N/SW 5-10. High: 65.

Wed: Low: 39. High: 75. Becoming mostly sunny and breezy.

Thu: Low: 47. High: 63. Increasing clouds and windy; late-day rain/thunder.

Fri: Low: 37. High: 60. Rain early; decreasing clouds and cooler. Breezy.

Sat: Low: 32. High: 70. Mostly sunny and mild.

Sun: Low: 39. High: 74. Mostly sunny, windy, and warm.

Mon: Low: 53. High: 65. Mostly cloudy and windy; late day rain/thunder.

