Week of March 14: Job of the Day

MONDAY: Police Recruit | City of Wichita | Wichita | $22.80 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11903791 | City of Wichita offers employees a benefit program that’s comprehensive, affordable and full of choices. Full time, regular employees are eligible for most benefits on the first of the month following their date of hire. | Veteran’s Preference: As a Veteran of armed services, you may be entitled to preference when seeking employment with the City of Wichita

TUESDAY: Senior Corrections Officer | Sedgwick County | Wichita | $18.72 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11848865 | $1,500 Sign-on Bonus after 60 days employment | Sedgwick County values diversity in the workplace. Men and women of all ages, cultural and ethnic backgrounds, religious and political affiliations, national origins, and persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply | Veteran’s Preference is offered to qualified Veteran’s

WEDNESDAY: Police Officer I or Police Officer II (certified) | City of Park City | Park City | $19 – $28.93 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11856200 | Non-certified officer position offers a $2,750 hiring incentive paid in increments starting with $500 upon first paycheck | Certified officer position offers a $10,000 hiring incentive paid ½ upon completion of field training program and ½ upon 6-month anniversary | Great benefits including health insurance with premiums paid 100% by City, dental, vision, City funded Health Reimbursement Account, retirement, PTO and much more

THURSDAY: Chaplain Clinical | El Dorado Correctional Facility | El Dorado | $17.39 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11880030 | Salary can vary depending upon education, experience, or qualifications | This position is Veterans Preference Eligible (VPE)

FRIDAY: Police Officer | City of Rose Hill | Rose Hill | $36,192 – $38,376 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11524364 | The City of Rose Hill provides, as a sampling, the following benefits: Paid vacation after 6 months of employment, Paid sick leave after 30 days of employment, 13 paid holidays, Group health insurance with the City paying 80% of the total premium cost, Group dental insurance, KPERS 457 deferred compensation plan, Employee life insurance

