WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today for Where’s Shane we’re headed out to Frost to throw on our goggles, button up our lab coats and do some ice cream science! Frost has some fun ice cream science classes for kiddos that will dive into the process of making ice cream! Classes are Tuesday, March 15 and Thursday, March 17!

You can find more information at www.facebook.com/frostkansas.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.