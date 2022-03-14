Advertisement

Woman accused of violently assaulting 1-year-old at daycare

Kristian Hemmitt, 27, was charged with one count of felonious assault, two counts of...
Kristian Hemmitt, 27, was charged with one count of felonious assault, two counts of endangering children, and two counts of tampering with evidence.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A woman is facing charges after police say she assaulted a 1-year-old child at a daycare facility in Cincinnati, and the incident was caught on camera.

Court records say Kristian Hemmitt, 27, grabbed the child by the hair, preventing the 1-year-old’s feet from touching the ground, and then walked 10 feet “while performing a push-pull motion with the toddler’s hair clenched in her closed fists.”

Police wrote in court documents that the child’s hair was forcibly removed, and she suffered multiple scalp injuries and needed “post emergency medical treatment.”

Other court records show Hemmitt told police “that she disposed of evidence in a trash can to avoid detection of crimes committed.”

Hemmitt was charged with one count of felonious assault, two counts of endangering children, and two counts of tampering with evidence. Her initial bond was set over the weekend at $130,000 after she was arrested on Saturday.

It is unconfirmed if Hemmitt is an employee at the daycare facility.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash near 21st and Amidon.
Wichita police identify victim of deadly Tuesday morning crash
A sign on the closed park office instructs visitors to call one of two other offices, while...
Something ‘fishy’ going on at El Dorado State Park? KBI investigates.
Wichita police arrested 33-year-old Clara Lambert, of New Market, Ala., after they say she...
Plane diverted in Wichita due to unruly passenger, woman later arrested at restaurant
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car

Latest News

“Oil and gas companies shouldn’t pad their profits at the expense of hardworking Americans,”...
Biden demands faster drop in gas prices as oil costs fall
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
Multiple dead in college golf teams’ bus crash in Texas
Prime ministers of Poland, Slovenia and Czech Republic are to meet Zelensky in Kyiv.
Ukraine leader Zelenskyy tells US Congress, ‘We need you right now’
An elderly lady is assisted while crossing the Irpin river, under a bridge that was destroyed...
Council of Europe expels Russia from human rights body
More Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, saw shells hit several residential...
Russia says Ukraine talks progressing as onslaught continues