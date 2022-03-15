Advertisement

After cool morning, above-average temps this afternoon

Comfortable weather Tuesday and Wednesday.
Comfortable weather Tuesday and Wednesday.
By Jake Dunne
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:04 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a much cooler morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Later today under sunny skies, expect highs in the middle 60s or five degrees above average.

In addition to the sunshine and comfortable temps today, we also get a break from the breeze. However, the break will be brief as strong, gusty winds from the south return on Wednesday. Critical fire weather conditions are expected tomorrow, and outdoor burning is not advised.

Our next big weather maker will roll through the state on Thursday. Before it arrives, highs will climb into the 70s on Wednesday and then fall into the 50s on Friday. In addition to the cooler temperatures, much needed rainfall is possible to likely Thursday afternoon into the night.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny. Wind: N/SW 5-10. High: 65.

Tonight: Becoming clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 39.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny and breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 75.

Thu: Low: 47. High: 63. Cloudy, windy; late-day rain/thunder.

Fri: Low: 35. High: 60. Decreasing clouds and breezy.

Sat: Low: 34. High: 70. Mostly sunny and mild.

Sun: Low: 41. High: 74. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm.

Mon: Low: 53. High: 65. Mostly cloudy, windy; shower and storm chances.

