Crime Stoppers tip leads to $30,000 drug seizure

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One Crime Stoppers tip to Wichita Police last month led to approximately $30,000 of drugs seized and brought the value of drugs seized since the program’s inception in 1980 to $1,078,938.

Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County approved $1,650 in rewards for tips that led to felony arrests in February. The rewards are to be paid to anonymous tipsters who provided information on wanted fugitives, thieves, and drug dealers. Crime Stoppers tips have resulted in 3,938 arrests, 4,780 cases cleared and 841 fugitives apprehended. A total of $547,410 in rewards have been approved since the program’s inception.

Anyone with information regarding a crime that occurred in Sedgwick County is eligible to receive a reward by submitting a tip through Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111 or online at www.stopcrime316.com. Tipsters are always anonymous – Crime Stoppers will never ask someone to identify themselves. If your information leads to an arrest in a felony case, you could be eligible to receive up to $2,500.

