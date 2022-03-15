Advertisement

Documentary of Fr. Emil Kapaun’s homecoming premieres Thursday

On Saturday, September 25, 2021, the remains of Fr. Emil Kapaun will return to his hometown of...
On Saturday, September 25, 2021, the remains of Fr. Emil Kapaun will return to his hometown of Pilsen, Kan.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A documentary about Fr. Emil Kapaun’s homecoming to Kansas will premier Thursday, March 17 at 8 a.m. on YouTube.

Kapaun was a Catholic priest from Pilsen, Kan. who served in WWII and Korea. He was captured in 1950 and died in captivity in 1951. His fellow prisoners told stories about Kapaun’s role in their survival and how he was heroic and saintly. He is now on a path to sainthood.

Last March, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency identified Kapaun’s remains, concluding after extensive research that he was among the unidentified soldiers buried in the National Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii. In 2013, Kapaun was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions at the Battle of Unsan.

In September, thousands gathered to honor Kapaun as his remains made their way back to Kansas. They now rest inside the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in downtown Wichita.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash near 21st and Amidon.
Wichita police identify victim of deadly Tuesday morning crash
A sign on the closed park office instructs visitors to call one of two other offices, while...
Something ‘fishy’ going on at El Dorado State Park? KBI investigates.
Wichita police arrested 33-year-old Clara Lambert, of New Market, Ala., after they say she...
Plane diverted in Wichita due to unruly passenger, woman later arrested at restaurant
Kansas basketball legend Jackie Stiles is featured in a new documentary about her life.
Kansas basketball legend Jackie Stiles featured in documentary
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent

Latest News

Saline County Commission meeting
Saline County attorney accused of not prosecuting sex crimes
Pubs prepare for crowds
Pubs ready for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations
Hope for medical cannabis in Kansas remains viable in legislative session
Saline County attorney blames salary for shortage, receives pushback
Koch Industries logo
Koch Industries defends presence in Russia, condemns attack on Ukraine