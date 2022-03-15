Advertisement

Fagron expands Wichita facility, creating 150 new jobs

Now Hiring Sign
Now Hiring Sign(WLOX)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fagron, a national supplier of compound sterile preparations, is expanding its Fagron Sterile Services U.S. (FSS US) facility in northeast Wichita.

Fagron expects to add 150-plus new jobs including quality control professionals, manufacturing specialists, engineers, sales and finance positions and other support staff. The company is accepting applications for open positions at fagronsterile.com/careers.

FSS U.S. currently operates out of two plants on the east and west side of Wichita. As part of the expansion, the company will take over 44,000 square feet of space at 8835 E. 34th St. (the former Golf Warehouse) and renovate it into additional manufacturing space, labs and offices.

The expansion was planned through collaboration between the Kansas Department of Commerce and the Greater Wichita Partnership, with support from the City of Wichita and Sedgwick County. It aligns with strategies outlined in the Regional Growth Plan, an economic strategy to grow the greater Wichita region’s economy, attract new businesses and expand existing industries.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash near 21st and Amidon.
Wichita police identify victim of deadly Tuesday morning crash
A sign on the closed park office instructs visitors to call one of two other offices, while...
Something ‘fishy’ going on at El Dorado State Park? KBI investigates.
Wichita police arrested 33-year-old Clara Lambert, of New Market, Ala., after they say she...
Plane diverted in Wichita due to unruly passenger, woman later arrested at restaurant
Kansas basketball legend Jackie Stiles is featured in a new documentary about her life.
Kansas basketball legend Jackie Stiles featured in documentary
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent

Latest News

Saline County Commission meeting
Saline County attorney accused of not prosecuting sex crimes
Pubs prepare for crowds
Pubs ready for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations
Hope for medical cannabis in Kansas remains viable in legislative session
Saline County attorney blames salary for shortage, receives pushback
Koch Industries logo
Koch Industries defends presence in Russia, condemns attack on Ukraine