Fagron expands Wichita facility, creating 150 new jobs

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fagron, a national supplier of compound sterile preparations, is expanding its Fagron Sterile Services U.S. (FSS US) facility in northeast Wichita.

Fagron expects to add 150-plus new jobs including quality control professionals, manufacturing specialists, engineers, sales and finance positions and other support staff. The company is accepting applications for open positions at fagronsterile.com/careers.

FSS U.S. currently operates out of two plants on the east and west side of Wichita. As part of the expansion, the company will take over 44,000 square feet of space at 8835 E. 34th St. (the former Golf Warehouse) and renovate it into additional manufacturing space, labs and offices.

The expansion was planned through collaboration between the Kansas Department of Commerce and the Greater Wichita Partnership, with support from the City of Wichita and Sedgwick County. It aligns with strategies outlined in the Regional Growth Plan, an economic strategy to grow the greater Wichita region’s economy, attract new businesses and expand existing industries.

