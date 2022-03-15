First fire danger, then rain arrives Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wind over central and eastern Kansas will pick up on Wednesday, which will help to elevate the fire concerns for the area. Strongest winds will be east of a line from Russell to Medicine Lodge. Temperatures will be quite warm statewide, with much of the state seeing 60 and 70 degree weather.

Clouds move in Wednesday night with decreasing winds.

Thursday may have a few morning showers in western Kansas, but the overall likelihood of rain will definitely ramp up during the afternoon and evening hours. Some thunderstorms look possible for south central Kansas, but severe weather is not expected. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s with gusty winds turning to the north.

Rain chances will end in western Kansas, but should continue farther east. There’s even a chance for snow heading into early Friday for central Kansas, but amounts are unclear at this time. Regardless of rain or snow, it all ends by mid-morning Friday and the sun comes out for the afternoon.

Temperatures will be warming back up heading into the weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 39.

Tomorrow: Sunny to mostly sunny and breezy. Wind: S 15-30; gusty. High: 76.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: S/SE 5-15. Low: 47.

Thu: High: 63 Turning cloudy; showers and storms into the evening.

Fri: High: 58 Low: 35 AM rain, then partly cloudy. Breezy.

Sat: High: 69 Low: 32 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 74 Low: 38 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Mon: High: 63 Low: 50 Mostly cloudy; scattered PM storms. Windy

Tue: High: 56 Low: 44 Cloudy; scattered showers. Breezy.

