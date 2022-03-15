Advertisement

Something ‘fishy’ going on at El Dorado State Park? KBI investigates.

A sign on the closed park office instructs visitors to call one of two other offices, while...
A sign on the closed park office instructs visitors to call one of two other offices, while three employees are placed on paid administrative leave and another resigns.(Alex Flippin)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Eyewitness News has confirmed that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating if any criminal acts were committed by El Dorado State Park personnel.

The investigation comes at the request of the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks & Tourism (KDWPT), the KBI confirmed on Tuesday. The agency says at this time though, the investigation is ongoing and that no arrests have been made at this time.

Eyewitness News started asking questions after receiving numerous emails and calls about why the El Dorado State Park office in Butler County was temporarily closed. The KDWPT Human Resource Office confirmed three employees had been placed on paid administrative leave and a fourth has resigned their position.

We’re told the El Dorado State Park office has partially reopened. At the beginning of the month, we showed you a photo of a typed note that was taped to the front door of the office notifying visitors to call one of two numbers provided if they need assistance.

