Something ‘fishy’ going on at El Dorado State Park? KBI investigates.

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Eyewitness News has confirmed that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating if any criminal acts were committed by El Dorado State Park personnel.

The investigation comes at the request of the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks & Tourism (KDWPT), the KBI confirmed on Tuesday. The agency says at this time though, the investigation is ongoing and that no arrests have been made at this time.

Eyewitness News started asking questions after receiving numerous emails and calls about why the El Dorado State Park office in Butler County was temporarily closed. The KDWPT Human Resource Office confirmed three employees had been placed on paid administrative leave and a fourth has resigned their position.

We’re told the El Dorado State Park office has partially reopened. At the beginning of the month, we showed you a photo of a typed note that was taped to the front door of the office notifying visitors to call one of two numbers provided if they need assistance.

