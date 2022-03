GODDARD, Kan. (KWCH) - One man is dead following a motorcycle crash near Lake Afton Monday night.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said Layne Eberle was driving the motorcycle left the roadway to the left, went into the ditch and then hit a wall at 39th St S & 247th St W.

He was taken to Via Christi St. Francis in critical condition. He later died at the hospital.

