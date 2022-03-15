Advertisement

Wichita police identify victim of deadly Tuesday morning crash

Crash near 21st and Amidon.
Crash near 21st and Amidon.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:57 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 8:40 a.m. Wichita police have identified the man killed in a crash Tuesday morning as 29-year-old Andrew Ornelas of Wichita.

Police say Ornelas was driving a Toyota Avalon when he lost control on 21st Street and crashed into a pole. The car flipped and Ornelas was ejected, according to police. No other vehicles or people were involved.

Police say the crash remains under investigation, but speed and alcohol are believed to be factors.

A man was killed in a one-vehicle accident early Tuesday morning near 21st and Amidon in northwest Wichita.

Sgt. John Bogle with the Wichita Police Department said officers responded to the crash at around 1 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle was traveling eastbound on 21st Street when the driver lost control and was ejected. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Police have not yet identified the victim.

There were no passengers in the vehicle. Bogle said speed was a factor and that he assumed the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

