New signage installed at Wichita State University

Wichita State University has installed new signage at the corner of 21st & Oliver.
Wichita State University has installed new signage at the corner of 21st & Oliver.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you’re driving down 21st and Oliver in northeast Wichita, you may notice something different - new signage at Wichita State.

The university installed new signage that reads “Wichita State” in letters that range from 6 to 8 feet tall. The letters are made from open-channel aluminum, powder-coated letters, which will be individually illuminated by LED lighting. The exterior faces of the letters will be painted black, the interior face will be yellow, and the outside will be white.

“The Innovation Campus has undergone remarkable transformation over the past seven years, growing from a golf course into a home for more than 25 business and industry leaders,” said Dr. Rick Muma, president of Wichita State. “The upgraded look and increased visibility will showcase that metamorphosis and create a destination landmark for Wichita and our Shocker Neighborhood community.”

Kristin Beal, placemaking coordinator for Wichita State, said that the new look on the northeast edge of campus is an opportunity for engagement for Shockers.

