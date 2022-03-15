Sedgwick County looking to phase out mass vaccination, test clinics as COVID numbers dwindle

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - COVID-19 numbers across Kansas and Sedgwick County continue to dwindle with the percentage of positive COVID tests in the county at 1.7 percent. Hospitalizations are also at the lowest they’ve been since last summer.

There’s been a dramatic decrease in less than two months from a high point of 294 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in Sedgwick County, all the way down to seven as of Monday, March 14.

Similarly, the positive test rate took a dramatic dive in two months, from a pandemic high point of 23.2 percent in January to Monday’s mark of 1.7 percent, Sedgwick County’s lowest positive test rate for COVID-19 since May 2020.

In the past week, Sedgwick County reported 300 new positive COVID cases, compared to January when we were seeing 7,000 to 10,000 cases during the week.

The improvements bring the question: What is the future of COVID in the Wichita area? It’s a question Eyewitness News took to Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne.

Byrne said the county is looking to phase out its mass vaccination and test clinics. The idea is that will happen in the next six to eight weeks. She said the goal all along was to have mass clinics available until numbers get low and then the county would phase them out.

The county has also been reducing its COVID-related staff as numbers decrease. During the last two years, we’ve seen a lot of ups and downs with CoVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations in Sedgwick County. Byrne said there is still that unknown and unpredictability of whether we’ll stay under that 2% positive test rate.

She said the numbers are up in Europe, which does present some concern, but the goal is to establish, “how do we live with COVID in our community?” Eyewitness News has spoken with doctors who say the virus likely won’t go away, but there is optimism with likely mutations anticipated to become less severe and less disruptive to day-to-day life.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.