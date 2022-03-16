Advertisement

7.3 magnitude quake hits north Japan, tsunami alert issued

The region is part of northern Japan that was devastated by a deadly 9.0 quake and tsunami that also caused a nuclear disaster.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOKYO (AP) — A powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake shook off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan on Wednesday evening, triggering a tsunami advisory.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake struck 60 kilometers (36 miles) below the sea.

The region is part of northern Japan that was devastated by a deadly 9.0 quake and tsunami in 2011 that also caused a nuclear disaster.

There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

