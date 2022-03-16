Building You: Sheryl Wohlford of Automation Plus

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In honor of Women’s History Month, we are featuring women-owned businesses that are hiring this month.

Automation Plus in southwest Wichita is searching for engineers. The company manufactures part marking systems, from the aviation to food services industry.

“Doug started the company in 1987. I joined in 1991, after we were hit by the Andover tornado. So, it’s been a journey. We’ve had lots of different business focuses,” said Sheryl Wohlford, president and co-owner of Automation Plus.

Wohlford is an active leader in community organizations including serving as past president of the Rotary Club of Wichita and past chair of the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce.

“I like those quality of life things. In order to have a strong, thriving community, you have to have good attractions. You have to have options for entertainment. And, I think we’re very fortunate that we have that,” said Wohlford.

