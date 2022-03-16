Advertisement

6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas

Multiple fatalities were reported in a Thursday night crash near Andrews, Texas. (Source: KOSA/CNN)
By Mary Kate Hamilton, CBS7 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA/Gray News) - Nine people were killed, including six University of the Southwest students and the golf coach, in a crash in Texas involving the team’s van, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Wednesday.

Two other students were in critical condition and airlifted to a hospital in Lubbock, Texas.

The Ford Transit van carrying the men’s and women’s golf team collided with a Dodge 2500 truck. Public safety officials said the truck was traveling southbound when it moved into the oncoming lane for an unknown reason and collided head-on with the van, KOSA reported.

Authorities said there were fatalities in both vehicles.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has not released the names of the victims.

A fatal crash in Andrews, Texas, involved The University of the Southwest golf team van and a...
A fatal crash in Andrews, Texas, involved The University of the Southwest golf team van and a Dodge 2500 truck. (Source: KOSA)

The Texas Highway District Crash Team is investigating the accident.

University of the Southwest is a private Christian university in Hobbs, New Mexico. The university said on Twitter that it was working to notify family members, and counseling would be available on campus.

The teams was returning from a tournament Tuesday at Midland College in Texas.

Copyright 2022 KOSA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash near 21st and Amidon.
Wichita police identify victim of deadly Tuesday morning crash
A sign on the closed park office instructs visitors to call one of two other offices, while...
Something ‘fishy’ going on at El Dorado State Park? KBI investigates.
Wichita police arrested 33-year-old Clara Lambert, of New Market, Ala., after they say she...
Plane diverted in Wichita due to unruly passenger, woman later arrested at restaurant
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car

Latest News

The region is part of northern Japan that was devastated by a deadly 9.0 quake and tsunami that...
7.3 magnitude quake hits north Japan, tsunami alert issued
FILE - Howard Schultz speaks at an event to promote his book, 'From the Ground Up,' in Seattle...
Howard Schultz returns to lead Starbucks on interim basis
More Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, saw shells hit several residential...
Russia says Ukraine talks progressing as onslaught continues
Sandra Bullock says she wants to spend more time with her family.
Sandra Bullock says she’s taking a break from acting
A Phoenix area woman named Meghan Reilly is offering hope to cancer survivors by attributing...
Woman given 5% survival rate credits immunotherapy for beating cancer