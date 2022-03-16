Dry, windy conditions stir up grassfires across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Quickly spread with dry, windy conditions, crews across Kansas worked to contain grassfires in several areas.

As of 4 p.m., there are no reports of serious damage nor injuries, but Wednesday afternoon’s conditions made it an uphill battle.

Among the more heavily impacted areas was about 85 miles southeast of Wichita near Elk Falls in Elk County where the Elk County Rural Fire Department reported the county’s emergency management recommending voluntary evacuations for a wildfire south of Elk Falls, rapidly moving north.

Elk County Public Information Officer Marla Ware said the fire wasn’t threatening the community of Elk Falls, but the county urged rural residents in the path to consider evacuations. The Elk Falls Senior Center, also serving as the county’s command center for the fire response, was open to evacuees, Ware said.

Conditions and the terrain presented challenges for firefighters Wednesday in Elk County, with strong winds fueling flames in an area with a lot of timber and grassland. Elk County said it was thankful for help form volunteer firefighters and crews from neighboring counties.

In the Wichita area, reports included a grassfire west of Garden Plain and one northeast near Benton. There were reports of powerlines down in the area and at least one home was threatened. By about 4 p.m., crews appeared to be gaining the upper hand in that area.

In northwest Kansas, a fire east of Norton near the US 36/K-60 junction briefly closed the highway. The road reopened with crews mopping up hotspots.

Throughout the state, crews continue to closely monitor at-risk areas. Changes coming Wednesday night and chances for rain and even snow in some areas of the state for Thursday lower the fire risk.

