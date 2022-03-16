Dry, windy conditions Wednesday elevate fire-danger risk

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dry and windy conditions expected for parts of Kansas Wednesday bring an increased risk for fire danger.

Fire officials are warning people not to burn anything as Wednesday’s conditions will be like days where we’ve seen fires spread rapidly, most recently the Reno County Cottonwood Complex Fire that destroyed more than 30 homes earlier this month. Experts say you should take precautions before the fire risk elevates.

After several large grassfires across Kansas the past few months, many Kansans know that drought and high winds an make a dangerous combination. Once again, central Kansas and parts of the Flint Hills will see those conditions Wednesday.

“We’ll see gusts up to 35 miles per hour [Wednesday] out of the south with humidity around 20 percent,” said Kansas Forest Service Meteorologist Chip Redmon. “So that’s going to be critical to near critical fire danger.”

This is why fire experts are warning Kansans not to burn anything on Wednesday. Whether it’s a field, brush piles or even trash, they say if you’re burned anything recently, you should double check it. Rekindling of what were previously controlled burns is the cause of some of the most destructive fires recently in Kansas, including the Cottonwood Complex Fire.

Redmon said even if it’s been days or weeks since you’ve burned anything, a second look could make a big difference.

“You need to make sure they’re out and there’s no heat left because it’ll have a high potential to rekindle,” he said. “We’re seeing areas of timber where typically fires would stop, but they’re rekindling, even with recent moisture.”

Some counties do have a burn ban in place Wednesday in hopes of preventing this from happening. Reno County has a ban in effect until the end of March.

