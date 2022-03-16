Advertisement

Former WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay running for sheriff in Minnesota

Outgoing WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay
Outgoing WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Former Wichita police chief Gordon Ramsay is looking to continue his law enforcement career with a run for sheriff in his home state. Duluth, Minn. station, KBJR reports Ramsay, who served as the Duluth chief of police before moving to Wichita in 2016. In all, he’s worked in law enforcement for 29 years.

In leaving Wichita, Ramsay cited family reasons for moving on. His last day in Wichita was March 1.

This summer, Ramsay was a finalist for Police Chief In Austin, Texas, but in August he announced he was no longer in the running.

In taking the job in Wichita, Ramsay said he’d seen a rift between the police and persons of color and that he wanted to address community relations and transparency within the department.

“First of all, we’ve accomplished a lot at the department,” Ramsay said. “We’ve done a lot of collaborating with the community. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished. So, for me – I’ve seen my kids grow up in the last six years. They’ve changed so much and there’s many things that I’ve missed. The opportunity to spend time with them now is waning, so I need to make that a priority.”

In his decision to run for sheriff of St. Louis County in Minnesota, Ramsay discussed his motivation for seeking the leadership position and his goals.

KBJR reports from Ramsay top goals include reducing crime, focusing on building strong relationships with other public safety agencies, communities, and organizations and competitive wages and benefits for members of the agency.

“I want to see victims receive justice and criminals held accountable,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash near 21st and Amidon.
Wichita police identify victim of deadly Tuesday morning crash
A sign on the closed park office instructs visitors to call one of two other offices, while...
Something ‘fishy’ going on at El Dorado State Park? KBI investigates.
Wichita police arrested 33-year-old Clara Lambert, of New Market, Ala., after they say she...
Plane diverted in Wichita due to unruly passenger, woman later arrested at restaurant
Kansas basketball legend Jackie Stiles is featured in a new documentary about her life.
Kansas basketball legend Jackie Stiles featured in documentary
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent

Latest News

Saline County Commission meeting
Saline County attorney accused of not prosecuting sex crimes
Pubs prepare for crowds
Pubs ready for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations
Hope for medical cannabis in Kansas remains viable in legislative session
Saline County attorney blames salary for shortage, receives pushback
Koch Industries logo
Koch Industries defends presence in Russia, condemns attack on Ukraine