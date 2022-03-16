Former WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay running for sheriff in Minnesota

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Former Wichita police chief Gordon Ramsay is looking to continue his law enforcement career with a run for sheriff in his home state. Duluth, Minn. station, KBJR reports Ramsay, who served as the Duluth chief of police before moving to Wichita in 2016. In all, he’s worked in law enforcement for 29 years.

In leaving Wichita, Ramsay cited family reasons for moving on. His last day in Wichita was March 1.

This summer, Ramsay was a finalist for Police Chief In Austin, Texas, but in August he announced he was no longer in the running.

In taking the job in Wichita, Ramsay said he’d seen a rift between the police and persons of color and that he wanted to address community relations and transparency within the department.

“First of all, we’ve accomplished a lot at the department,” Ramsay said. “We’ve done a lot of collaborating with the community. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished. So, for me – I’ve seen my kids grow up in the last six years. They’ve changed so much and there’s many things that I’ve missed. The opportunity to spend time with them now is waning, so I need to make that a priority.”

In his decision to run for sheriff of St. Louis County in Minnesota, Ramsay discussed his motivation for seeking the leadership position and his goals.

KBJR reports from Ramsay top goals include reducing crime, focusing on building strong relationships with other public safety agencies, communities, and organizations and competitive wages and benefits for members of the agency.

“I want to see victims receive justice and criminals held accountable,” he said.

