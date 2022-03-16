Advertisement

Kansas Senate committee discussing medical marijuana legislation

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Senate Federal and State Affairs Committee is holding a hearing Wednesday morning for Senate Bill 560, which would establish a market for regulated medical marijuana.

With legislation introduced last week, SB 560 would provide licensure and regulation for the cultivation, processing, distribution, sale and use of medical marijuana. If passed, it would establish qualifying medical conditions for medical marijuana patients, including autoimmune conditions, cancer, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s, epilepsy, Alzheimer’s, hepatitis C, glaucoma and other potentially debilitating conditions.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas basketball legend Jackie Stiles is featured in a new documentary about her life.
Kansas basketball legend Jackie Stiles featured in documentary
Rain and snow chances for Thursday
Rain, thunder, and snow coming to Kansas
Koch Industries logo
Koch Industries defends presence in Russia, condemns attack on Ukraine
Outgoing WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay
Former WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay running for sheriff in Minnesota
Large seizure made in Larned, Kan.
Two-month investigation leads to large drugs, guns seizure in Larned

Latest News

Koch Industries logo
Koch Industries defends presence in Russia, condemns attack on Ukraine
Ron Estes speaks on the House floor on Tuesday, March 8
Kansas Rep. Ron Estes addresses gas prices on House floor
Supporters lined I-70 in Salina on Friday as a group of truckers, known as the "freedom...
Crowds gather to show support of ‘Freedom Convoy’ in Kansas”
Public golf course in Wichita.
Proposal to privatize Wichita golf courses falls in City Council