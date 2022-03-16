Kansas Senate committee discussing medical marijuana legislation

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Senate Federal and State Affairs Committee is holding a hearing Wednesday morning for Senate Bill 560, which would establish a market for regulated medical marijuana.

With legislation introduced last week, SB 560 would provide licensure and regulation for the cultivation, processing, distribution, sale and use of medical marijuana. If passed, it would establish qualifying medical conditions for medical marijuana patients, including autoimmune conditions, cancer, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s, epilepsy, Alzheimer’s, hepatitis C, glaucoma and other potentially debilitating conditions.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.