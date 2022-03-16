KU gears up for Texas Southern, enjoys return to ‘normal’ NCAA Tournament

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - No. 1 seed Kansas takes the court Thursday night in Fort Worth, Texas to begin their quest for their first national title in 14 years. Their opponent won Tuesday night to get into the field of 64. In a play-in game featuring 16 seeds in the NCAA Tournament Midwest Region, SWAC champion Texas Southern beat Texas A&M Corpus Christi, 76-67.

The Tigers, 19-12, have won 13 of their last 15 games dating back to Jan. 22. They rebounded to advance to the NCAA Tournament field of 64 after a string of challenging games to start the year had the Tigers off to an 0-7 start.

Senior forward John Walker III leads a balanced scoring attack for Texas Southern at just under 10 points per game.

Looking at the Tigers, KU Head Coach Bill Self indicated he expects a challenge in the tournament opener. Although a 16 seed has only broken through once with a top-seed upset in NCAA Tournament history, there have been several close calls over the years. Self said Texas Southern is a quality team he feels is better than a typical 16 seed. Still, the Jayhawks are expected to win convincingly Thursday night and they come in with confidence, playing perhaps their best basketball of the season off of a Big 12 Tournament title run to add to a share of the regular season conference crown.

Wednesday was all smiles and laughs as the Jayhawks took the floor for their first NCAA Tournament practice open to fans since 2019. Following 2020 when the event was cenceled and a tournament bubble last year in Indianapolis, being able to enjoy what seems like routine events is a breath of fresh air.

“We are all very excited to be here. We haven’t been here in a normal way in two years. We missed it,” Self said. “Sometimes, when you have something and it’s taken away from you, you realize how special it is when you do get to have it.”

Kansas looked loose and ready to go in the open practice session Wednesday.



Something #KUbball fans might love to see? Ochai Agbaji draining three-point shots one after another. I'm convinced he could've went all day.



More from the Jayhawks tonight at 10 on @KWCH12 pic.twitter.com/knrsnKL9sz — Braxton Jones (@KWCHBraxton) March 17, 2022

The heavily favored Jayhawks and Tigers tip off about 9 p.m. Thursday on truTV.

Where you can watch truTV:

Cox Communications: 51

DirecTV: Channel 246

Dish Network: Channel 242, 9430 for HD

Verizon FiOS: 183, 683 for HD

AT&T UVerse 164/1164

In addition to the above list, truTV is carried by streaming options, including YouTube TV, Hulu Plus and Sling TV. Every March Madness game can also be streamed for free on the NCAA website.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.