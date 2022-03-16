New leader takes charge of Salina Fire Department

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After its previous chief resigned following a FactFinder 12 investigation into allegations of timecard fraud, a new leader is officially in charge of the Salina Fire Department.

Tuesday, March 15, marked the first day on the job for Salina Fire Chief Tony Sneidar. The City of Salina appointed him as its new fire chief last month following a nationwide search. Sneidar comes to Kansas after 28 years of service in one of the nation’s biggest cities, working for the Philadelphia Fire Department.

In Salina, Sneidar takes over for former fire chief Kevin Royse who resigned after the FactFinder 12 investigation into possible fraud and a city audit that uncovered a more than $75,000 loss to taxpayers.

At the time, Royse said he resigned to help the department recover from “unfortunate events.”

