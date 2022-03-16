Rain, thunder, and snow coming to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Good chances for rain and snow are on the way to Kansas for Thursday, with accumulations of snow likely in central Kansas by Thursday night. Meanwhile, many areas across central and eastern Kansas will see around an inch of actual liquid precipitation, with up to a third of an inch for western Kansas. The snow could potentially be heavy for a few hours Thursday night, but with temperatures near or just above freezing most of the roads will be wet and not slick.

Highs will be a range of 40s in western Kansas Thursday to upper 60s in southeast Kansas. Strong north winds will be likely throughout the day for central and western Kansas.

Rain and snow will be in a dissipating stage Friday morning for areas east of I-135. A return to sunshine is likely for Friday afternoon with a gusty northwest wind. Temperatures will be in the 50s, melting away all of the snow by mid-afternoon.

Much warmer temperatures return for the weekend, but another big system will come into the Plains early next week with good chances for rain once again for the area.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: S/SE 5-15. Low: 47.

Tomorrow: Turning cloudy; scattered showers/storms late in the afternoon. Wind: SE/N 10-20; gusty. High: 69.

Tomorrow Night: Rain and thunder likely; mixing with snow after 4 AM. Wind: N 20-30; gusty. Low: 35.

Fri: High: 56 Rain/snow mix early, then partly cloudy and breezy.

Sat: High: 68 Low: 31 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 74 Low: 39 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Mon: High: 63 Low: 48 Turning mostly cloudy; rain and thunder in the afternoon.

Tue: High: 59 Low: 44 Cloudy; scattered showers. Breezy.

Wed: High: 63 Low: 39 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

