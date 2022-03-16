Advertisement

Sunrise’s Gradey Dick named Gatorade Kansas Player of the Year

Gradey Dick (left) was named Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year.
Gradey Dick (left) was named Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Gradey Dick of Sunrise Christian Academy is the 2021-22 Gatorade Kansas Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Dick is the second Gatorade Kansas Boys Basketball Player of the Year to be chosen from Sunrise Christian Academy, following Kennedy Chandler last year. Dick also won the award while playing for Wichita Collegiate two seasons ago.

Dick is a finalist for the Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year award to be announced later this month

The 6-foot-7, 205-pound senior guard, who will play at Kansas next year, led the Buffaloes to a 25-1 record and a berth in the Geico Nationals Tournament. He averaged 17.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.9 steals per game through 26 games. A McDonald’s All-American Game selection, Dick was one of five finalists for the Naismith award. He will represent the United States at the Nike Hoop Summit in April, and he was a member of the gold-medal winning Under-18 U.S. team at the 3-on-3 World Cup last summer.

A member of the Young Life Christian ministry, Dick has volunteered locally at a food pantry and a shelter for the homeless in addition to serving as a middle school math tutor twice a week for the past two years. He has also donated his time to the Special Olympics, Sunrise Christian Academy Basketball Camps, the Buddy Hield Basketball Camp and as a guest speaker/guest coach for younger students at school during his lunch period. He has maintained a 3.66 GPA.

