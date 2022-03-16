Advertisement

Two-month investigation leads to large drugs, guns seizure in Larned

Large seizure made in Larned, Kan.
Large seizure made in Larned, Kan.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that a two-month investigation leading to a search warrant in Larned netted a large seizure of drugs, guns and explosives.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office said one arrest was made on numerous charges, including criminal use of explosives and criminal possession of firearms.

Deputies were assisted by the Wichita Police Department Bomb Squad and the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives.

A two month narcotics investigation led to a search warrant in Larned, by the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies...

Posted by Pawnee County Kansas Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas basketball legend Jackie Stiles is featured in a new documentary about her life.
Kansas basketball legend Jackie Stiles featured in documentary
Rain and snow chances for Thursday
Rain, thunder, and snow coming to Kansas
Koch Industries logo
Koch Industries defends presence in Russia, condemns attack on Ukraine
Outgoing WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay
Former WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay running for sheriff in Minnesota

Latest News

KWCH Breaking News
KBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Leon
Fake gold is being sold in Junction City parking lots.
Junction City Police, pawn shop warn of cash-for-gold scam
Generic image of police line
Body found behind Hutchinson elementary school
McConnell Air Force Base
Suspicious item located at McConnell AFB
(Source: WAFB)
Fidelity Bank hosting drive-thru shredding event on April 2