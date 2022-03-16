Warm, windy Wednesday before late-week cooldown

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another (seasonably) cool morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 30s, however a stronger south wind is making it feel a few degrees cooler.

Today will be warm with highs in the middle 70s, but it also will be windy. Critical fire weather conditions are expected with wind speeds between 15-25 mph and gusts to 30-35. Please no outside burning today.

A cold front will move across Kansas later today and tonight setting the stage for a cooler and wet Thursday, especially during the afternoon and evening. The rain – and rumbles of thunder – will end early Friday morning with most of the metro picking up .50″ to .75″ of rainfall.

The rain should mix with, if not change over to snow Thursday night, especially along and north of highway 54/400. Some light, slushy accumulation is possible, but no major impact on travel is expected.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny and breezy. Wind: S 15-30; gusty. High: 77.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 47.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and breezy; late-day rain/thunder. Wind: E/NE 10-20; gusty. High: 63.

Fri: Low: 35. High: 56. Rain/snow mix early; decreasing clouds and windy.

Sat: Low: 33. High: 70. Mostly sunny and mild.

Sun: Low: 40. High: 74. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm.

Mon: Low: 51. High: 63. Mostly cloudy, windy; shower and storm chances.

Tue: Low: 44. High: 56. Cloudy and breezy; passing showers.

