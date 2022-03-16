Wichita is back in the Texas League as historical league names return

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Affiliated minor-league baseball returned to the field in Wichita last year after 14 years away. Now, Wichita is getting its league back.

After a year of generic league names -- The Wichita Wind Surge played in the North Division of Double-A Central - Minor League Baseball is returning to historical league names. The teams won’t change, but Wichita is back in the Texas League, where it had franchises from 1987-2007. Wichita played in the Texas League first as the Pilots, then as the Wranglers, before that franchise departed for Springdale, Ark. following the 2007 season.

This season, the Wind Surge will try to do something both the Pilots and Wranglers accomplished - win the Texas League. The Pilots took the crown in 1987 and the Wranglers won it in 1992 and 1999. Last season, the Wind Surge lost to the Kansas City Royals-affiliated Northwest Arkansas Naturals -- the former Wranglers -- in the league championship series.

MiLB will also crown champs in the International and Pacific Coast Leagues (Triple-A), Eastern and Southern Leagues (Double-A), the High-A Midwest, Northwest and South Atlantic Leagues, and the Single-A California, Carolina and Florida State Leagues.

The Texas League includes longtime franchises in Tulsa and San Antonio, which had teams when the league was formed in 1946. It’s rounded out by teams in Springfield, Mo., Amarillo, Little Rock, Corpus Christi, Frisco and Midland. Current stars such as Cody Bellinger of the Dodgers and San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. played in the Texas League.

