Wichita State guard Chaunce Jenkins 1st to enter transfer portal

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In what appears to be the first of what could be several Shockers entering the transfer portal, freshman guard Chaunce Jenkins confirmed on Twitter Tuesday afternoon, March 15, that’s he’s put his name in, likely ending his two-year run with the Shockers.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jenkins still retains three years of eligibility at his next stop. In the 2021-22 season that concluded last week in the American Athletic Conference Tournament, Jenkins averaged 2.2 points per game, logging an average of 7.5 minutes.

In confirming his decision to enter the transfer portal, Jenkins thanked Shocker fans for their support.

Thanks to shocker nation for welcoming me with open arms! 💛🖤 https://t.co/xqXir5tCmr — Chaunce Jenkins (@C_Jenkins2) March 15, 2022

The next couple weeks are critical for Wichita State Head Men’s Basketball Coach Isaac Brown’s program as key decisions are coming from several key players as to whether they’ll stay in Wichita, look for opportunities at other schools or try to go pro.

