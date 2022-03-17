Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old boy from Minnesota

Robert Ramirez, 2, has been missing since Thursday morning.
Robert Ramirez, 2, has been missing since Thursday morning.(Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension)
By KEYC staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPE COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC/Gray News) - Authorities in Minnesota are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 2-year-old Robert Ramirez.

The Pope County Sheriff’s Office was contacted early Thursday morning about the missing child. Investigators have developed information throughout the day that now leads them to believe Robert was likely abducted.

There is no known abductor or vehicle information available at this time.

Robert is described as a 3-foot-tall Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve red T-shirt and black sweatpants with green stripes.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Robert Ramirez please call the Pope County Sheriff’s Office at 320-634-5411 or 911.

Copyright 2022 KEYC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-57 near Charleston, Mo.
At least 6 killed in fiery crash involving dozens of vehicles on Missouri interstate
Kansas basketball legend Jackie Stiles is featured in a new documentary about her life.
Kansas basketball legend Jackie Stiles featured in documentary
Rain and snow chances for Thursday
Rain, thunder, and snow coming to Kansas
Generic image of police line
Body found behind Hutchinson elementary school
The KBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Butler County town of Leon.
Man critically injured in officer-involved shooting in Leon, KBI investigating

Latest News

Russia may have the more powerful military, but Ukrainians say their tenacity and...
Volunteers get creative assisting Ukrainian troops
Kansas basketball holds their open practice session ahead of NCAA tournament play at Dickies...
KU handles Texas Southern in NCAA Tournament 1st round
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk to each...
Biden looks to assess where China’s Xi stands on Russia war
A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces assists a woman to cross the street in...
Leaders renew calls to investigate attacks on civilians
Cancer patient, Jean VanVoorhis stresses the importance of blood donations for people like her.
Buhler woman stresses importance of blood donations